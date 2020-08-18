CJI recuses himself from ‘three capitals’ case

Supreme Court hearing adjourned till tomorrow

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde adjourned to August 19 the hearing on the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State government for a stay on the status quo imposed by the High Court on the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts.

The adjournment came after the Chief Justice recused himself from the case to avoid a possible conflict arising from his daughter’s representation of a private party in a petition on the three capitals matter in the High Court. Justices Bobde, A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian were hearing arguments on the SLP when an advocate brought to the Chief Justice’s notice that his daughter Rukmini Bobde was the counsel for a petitioner in the same matter (Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Acts) in the A.P. High Court.

Status quo for 10 days

With this, Justice Bobde withdrew himself from the case. The SLP will now be heard by a different bench on the given date. The High Court granted status quo for 10 days on the impugned legislations on August 4 and subsequently extended it till August 27.