CJI Ramana arriving today on a short trip

Vijayawada

24 December 2021 00:15 IST

He will participate in various programmes in Vijayawada and Guntur

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will visit Andhra Pradesh for a short stay. He will arrive at his native village Ponnavaram of Veerulapadu mandal in Krishna district at 11 a.m. on Friday. The local residents arranged a civic reception in the village.

Later, he will arrive in Vijayawada and stay at Novotel hotel.

He is scheduled to visit Kanaka Durga temple on Saturday at 8.30 a.m. Later, he will visit Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram to attend a High Tea being hosted by the State government at 5 p.m. A civic reception is being organised at Siddhartha Academy auditorium here. Rotary Club of Vijayawada will felicitate him and present him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

On Sunday, he will deliver the Lavu Venkateswarlu Memorial Lecture at Siddhartha Engineering College Auditorium at Kanuru near here. He will attend the Judicial Officers’ Conference at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district at 12.30 p.m.

He would also attend an event organised by the High Court Bar Association and the State Bar Council on the High Court premises. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is hosting a high tea at Raj Bhavan at 5 p.m. The Bezawada Bar Association will felicitate him at C&A Hall at Guntupalli near here at 5.30 p.m.