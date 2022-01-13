CJI prays at Tirumala

TIRUMALA

13 January 2022 15:12 IST

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India, Justice N.V. Ramana, walked through the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ and offered prayers at the famed Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala hills here on Thursday, on the auspicious occasion of ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’.

On his arrival, Chief Justice Ramana was formally received by TTD executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy and additional executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, while the trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy accompanied him inside the temple.

Priests showered ‘Vedasirvachanams’ (Vedic blessings) on the entourage and the TTD officials presented to the CJI ‘Theertha Prasadam’ and the 2022 calendar and diary brought out by the Devasthanams.

Justice Ramana later joined the common devotees in dragging the golden chariot (Swarna Ratham) carrying the idol of Sri Venkateswara around the Mada streets encircling the temple.

Supreme Court judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalith, High Court Chief Justices, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra (Andhra Pradesh), Justice Satish Chandra Sharma (Telangana) and Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi (Karnataka) also prayed at the sacred shrine.