CJI prays at Tirumala temple

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana accompanied by his wife and other family members on Thursday offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

He was accorded a warm reception by the TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on his arrival at the main temple complex and led into the sanctum sanctorum where he paid his obeisance to the presiding deity.

The chief priest of the temple honored him with the ‘Sesha Vastram’ of the deity while Mr. Reddy presented him with the customary laddu and theertham prasadams. Later he also visited the temple of Lord Bhu Varaha Swamy situated on the banks of the Pushkarini.

Justice Ramana who shall spend his night atop the town is also likely to take part in the weekly Abhishekam inside the temple in the early hours on Friday.