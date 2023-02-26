HamberMenu
CJI performs Rudrabhishekam at Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh

February 26, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla
Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and his wife Kalapana Das at the Srisailam temple on Sunday.

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and his wife Kalapana Das at the Srisailam temple on Sunday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and his wife Kalapana Das performed Rudrabhishekam at the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in the early hours on February 26 (Sunday).

They were accompanied by Supreme Court Judge P.S. Narasimha and his wife Satyaprabha. Justice Chandrachud was welcomed by the temple trust board Chairman Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy and Executive Officer S. Lavanna amid chanting of hymns by the priests.

Justice Chandrachud and his wife had darshan of Ratnagarbha Ganapati Swamy. They also performed Kumkumarchana at the Brahmaramba Devi temple. The CJI was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh State Registrar General Y. Lakshmana Rao and Registrar General of Telangana K. Sujana.

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool

