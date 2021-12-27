CJI hints at appointing more judges to HC

Vijayawada

27 December 2021 00:35 IST

Ramana tells lawyers to strive for rights of people

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N. V. Ramana said that a large number of cases were pending in the Andhra Pradesh High Court which did not have adequate number of judges to deal with them. There was a possibility of appointing new judges in the High Court, he said.

He was speaking at a meeting jointly organised by the AP High Court Advocates’ Association and AP State Bar Council near the High Court at Nelapadu on Sunday. The associations felicitated Justice Ramana and his wife Sivamala on the occasion. They presented a memento and a shawl to the couple.

Justice Ramana said that efforts were being made to address the issue. A letter was written to the High Court regarding the appointment of judges and a list was sought. The names would be approved once the list was received, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Advocates were like guiding lamps for society. They should strive for the rights of the people and on people’s issues. The advocates’ knowledge and capacities should be useful for the well-being of people. “Advocates from various places have come in good numbers but I am unable to meet them all due to time constraints,” he said.

The CJI, rather in a jocular way, said, “For the last three days, I participated in many programmes. I tried to keep the speeches different at every meeting and did not repeat the subjects. Telangana High Court Chief Justice excused himself as he was tired. There is a possibility that Justice L. Nageswara Rao, Justice J.K. Maheswari and Justice P.S Narasimha too will follow suit.”

The CJI promised that he would make some time to discuss many more issues and subjects in future.

AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Telangana High Court judge Lalita, Advocate General S. Sriram, APHCA president K. Janakirami Reddy and Bar Council Chairman Ganta Rama Rao were among those present.