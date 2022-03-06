CJI expresses satisfaction over resumption of Sarva darshanam at Tirumala temple

CJI NV Ramana praying to the Dwajasthambam at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on March 6 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N.V. Ramana on March 6 expressed immense satisfaction over allowing common pilgrims for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

Speaking to the media after emerging out of the temple he said that he was heartened to know about the resumption of Sarva darshanam at the hill temple after a gap of two long years.

Extolling the TTD for excellent maintenance of environs and hygiene atop the town he said that he had prayed to the presiding deity to protect the world from a possible resurgence of the Coronavirus.

Earlier, Chief Justice Ramana accompanied by his wife and other family members offered prayers at the hill shrine.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, EO K.S Jawahar Reddy, additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy and Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy accorded him a traditional reception on his arrival at the Mahadwaram (main entrance) and led him into the sanctum sanctorum.

The chief priest who explained him about the significance of the temple and place, honoured him with a Sesha vastram of the deity.

While going around the precincts Chief Justice Ramana made the customary deposits into the temple Hundi.

The temple authorities presented him laddu and theertha prasadams of the Lord while the scholars showered Vedasirvachanams on him and his family.

Later, the CJ, who is known for his ardent devotion towards the presiding deity, also broke coconuts at Akhilandam situated in front of the main temple.

After a brief rest at the guest house, he motored down to Tirupati and flew back to the national capital.