CJI calls for legal awareness among people

Justice Ramana says people need to be aware of their rights

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has stressed the need for constitutional and legal awareness among the public to address several problems plaguing the country even after 75 years of Independence.

Justice Ramana was addressing a gathering in the city on Saturday after receiving the “Lifetime Achievement Award 2021” presented by the Rotary Club of Vijayawada.

“I would like to make a suggestion to Rotary Club, which has been providing its services in various forms over the years. We are celebrating 75 years of Independence and, of late, across the country and in Telugu States particularly, the Constitution is being discussed by all. It is a good sign. Such discussions are needed for a healthy society. Even after Independence and witnessing all this development, we still face issues like illiteracy, unemployment, public health, financial crimes and others. To address these, people need to be aware of their rights. We need to educate people and we have the legal services authority for the same reason,” Justice Ramana said appreciating the services of the Rotary Club.

“Rotary Club should spend time to campaign for creating awareness on constitutional and legal rights among the public. The legal fraternity knows the importance of the rule of law. A country without the rule of law will face dire consequences. Intellectuals of the society, including advocates, doctors, professors, engineers and others who are looked upon by the common man, should create awareness among the public about the rule of the law,” he said

“Like all the systems, the judiciary is also facing certain issues primarily, the CJIs before me talked about these, I am talking about these and they will be perennial problems even for the future CJIs. Its because we are ignoring the legal system and not giving importance to it unless we are involved in some case. In a way, common people tend to stay away from the courts and police and even I do not want all to come to the courts, but when there is a problem one should approach us,” he said.

Justice Ramana said that judicial proceedings should be simplified so that every person ould understand and follow. Else, the litigants would take to alternative dispute resolution at police stations and local “friends”, he said.

Justice Ramana said the judiciary needed infrastructure and certain facilities to function and national and state-level judicial infrastructure had been sought.

“India has over 4.60 crore cases, and the number is small compared to the population size. The responsibility of solving these cases is on the advocates, judges and also the government. According to some Articles of the Constitution, the responsibility of providing justice is also on the Legislature and Executive. If the Legislature and Executive work within their boundaries, there will be no need to move courts. When they go beyond the line, the judiciary has to intervene and it will intervene. Only when the Legislature, Eexecutive and Judiciary, the three parts of the Constitution function, without crossing their line, justice will be served and the trust on them among the public will be upheld. When human rights are violated, the judiciary will intervene, it is necessary,” he said.

About Vijayawada and the surrounding areas where he grew up, Justice Ramana said that the city which was once the centre of cultural and political activities had now lost its glory. “I wish the city regains its lost glory,” he said.

Justice Ramana and his wife were felicitated by the organisers. He was also presented with the “Siddartha Academy Award”.