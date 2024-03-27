ADVERTISEMENT

CJI calls for preserving and digitising ancient manuscripts for posterity

March 27, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Justice Chandrachud visits SV Vedic University in Tirupati and explores the library that preserves thousands of ancient palm leaf edicts

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud taking a look at the manuscripts preserved at Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) library in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y.Chandrachud has called for the unravelling and preservation of the scientific knowledge hidden in the ancient Indian manuscripts for posterity.

During his visit to the Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) campus in Tirupati on Wednesday, he explored the library that preserves thousands of ancient palm leaf manuscripts and digitises the content for the benefit of researchers.

“The treasure trove of knowledge available in the form of ancient documents in the Vedas, Agamas, Puranas, Nyaya and Darshanas, written thousands of years back by the great sages and scholars, needs to be made accessible to the future generations,” he stressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing delight over the unique ‘Palm Leaf Edicts Digitisation Project’ taken up jointly by the SVVU and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Justice Chandrachud evinced interest over the manuscripts on ‘Nyaya Shastra’ that shed light on legal systems and legal education.

While lauding the TTD for setting up the Vedic university and the digitisation project, he called for a national mission for the preservation and digitisation of ancient palm leaf edicts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US