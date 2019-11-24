CJI Bobde at Tirumala: says Lord Venkateswara’s darshan ‘a new experience’

Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, who offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday called it a ‘totally new experience’.

Justice Bobde made his maiden visit in his official capacity to the world’s richest and most-revered temple on Sunday, where he was accorded the traditional Isthikapal reception at the main threshold (Maha Dwaram) bythe temple priests. He was ushered into the shrine by the TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, among others. Accompanied by his son Shrinivas Bobde, the CJI first prayed to the Dhwaja Sthambham. and later at the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Venkateswara. The temple priests showered Vedic blessings (Vedasirvachanam) on him at Ranganayakula Mandapam located in the temple complex. The dignitary was also presented with the holy Theertha Prasadam and a portrait of Sri Venkateswara.

Sharing his experience, Justice Bobde said it was really a great experience at the temple this time, though he had been visiting the shrine for the last 40 years. “The temple and its precincts, the serene environs, the architecture give a soothing feel and positive energy,” he said. Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, accompanied the CJI into the temple, while Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Gajarao Bhupal and Deputy Executive Officer (Tirumala temple) Harindranath were present.