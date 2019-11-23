Andhra Pradesh

CJI arrives on two-day pilgrimage to Tirumala

Chief Justice of India Justice S.A. Bobde being received by TTD authorities in Tirumala on Saturday.

Chief Justice of India Justice S.A. Bobde being received by TTD authorities in Tirumala on Saturday.  

more-in

This is Justice Bobde’s maiden visit after assuming office

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday arrived here on a two-day pilgrimage.

This was his maiden visit to the temple town after his elevation to the top post. He was accompanied by his son Shrinivas and daughter Savitri.

Mr. Justice Bobde was accorded a warm reception by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy.

He would be taking part in the ‘Sahasra Deepalankara Seva’ in the evening and later offer prayers at the temple, authorities said.

Mr. Justice Bobde would, however, be extended traditional temple honours when he visits the temple for the second time in the early hours of Sunday.

Chief Justice of the A.P. High Court Justice J.K. Maheswari accompanied him to the temple town after receiving him at the Tirupati airport.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 7:11:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cji-arrives-on-two-day-pilgrimage-to-tirumala/article30061641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY