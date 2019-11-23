CJI arrives on two-day pilgrimage to Tirumala

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday arrived here on a two-day pilgrimage.

This was his maiden visit to the temple town after his elevation to the top post. He was accompanied by his son Shrinivas and daughter Savitri.

Mr. Justice Bobde was accorded a warm reception by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy.

He would be taking part in the ‘Sahasra Deepalankara Seva’ in the evening and later offer prayers at the temple, authorities said.

Mr. Justice Bobde would, however, be extended traditional temple honours when he visits the temple for the second time in the early hours of Sunday.

Chief Justice of the A.P. High Court Justice J.K. Maheswari accompanied him to the temple town after receiving him at the Tirupati airport.