CJI arrives at Tirumala, takes part in ‘go-tulabharam’

Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana offering a fruit to a cow at ‘Go Pradakshinashala’ at Alipiri in Tirupati on Saturday | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Pats TTD for bringing out innovative products

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana arrived at Tirumala on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the hill town.

On his arrival at the Padmavati guest house, he was accorded a warm reception by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer(EO) K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy and others.

The CJI went around the specially set up stalls at the guest house which displayed ‘pancha gavya’ and other products like photo frames, key chains, paper weights fashioned out using dry flower technology and lauded the innovative idea of the TTD.

Earlier, he paid a visit to the newly-built ‘Saptha go-pradakshinasala’ at Tirupati and donated money for the purchase of cow feed as part of the ‘go-tulabharam’.

The Chief Justice will offer his prayers at the hill temple on Sunday.