December 28, 2022 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - TIRUPATI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was accorded a traditional reception when he landed at Tirupati airport on Tuesday.

Justice Chandrachud was received by Registrar-General of Andhra Pradesh High Court Lakshmana Rao, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy.

A group of law students of Sri Venkateswara University also met Justice Chandrachud.