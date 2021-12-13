CJ lays stone for new building of High Court

G+3 structure will be built at a cost of ₹33.50 crore

Chief Justice of A.P. High Court Prasanth Kumar Mishra on Monday laid the foundation stone for an additional building of the High Court in Thullur mandal.

The G+3 structure is set to be completed within six months at a cost of ₹33.50 crore providing an additional 76,300 square feet.

The building is being designed in such a way that the ground floor will house the library, record room, two flexible office spaces. There will be six court halls on ground and the first floor and two court halls on the third floor. A meeting hall of judges and three office chambers are also planned on the third floor.

A spacious parking lot accommodating 60 cars is being planned.

Advocate General S. Sriram, Bar Council chairman Ganta Rama Rao, judges, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Y. Srilakshmi and CRDA Commissioner Vijaya Krishnan were present.