Andhra Pradesh

CJ lays stone for new building of High Court

Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra laying the foundation stone for an additional High Court building in Thullur mandal on Monday.  

Chief Justice of A.P. High Court Prasanth Kumar Mishra on Monday laid the foundation stone for an additional building of the High Court in Thullur mandal.

The G+3 structure is set to be completed within six months at a cost of ₹33.50 crore providing an additional 76,300 square feet.

The building is being designed in such a way that the ground floor will house the library, record room, two flexible office spaces. There will be six court halls on ground and the first floor and two court halls on the third floor. A meeting hall of judges and three office chambers are also planned on the third floor.

A spacious parking lot accommodating 60 cars is being planned.

Advocate General S. Sriram, Bar Council chairman Ganta Rama Rao, judges, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Y. Srilakshmi and CRDA Commissioner Vijaya Krishnan were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 11:41:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cj-lays-stone-for-new-building-of-high-court/article37947723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY