Civils ranker Rawoof from NTR district felicitated

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao felicitated Mohammed Abdul Rawoof Shaik, who secured 309th rank in the UPSC civil services (mains) examination, at his office on Tuesday.

Mr. Rao congratulated Mr. Rawoof who hails from NTR district. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said that Rawoof made the district proud by securing 309th rank in the country's top competitive examination.

Mr. Rawoof said that he had failed twice earlier and had done a lot of hard work to qualify in the latest attempt.

"I worked as a manager with the NABARD earlier, and it has helped me a lot in preparing for the civils examination. Drawing inspiration from several IAS officers at NABARD, I have resigned and took up civils preparation," Mr. Rawoof said. He thanked his parents Iqbal and Ghousia Begum.

APNGOs association leaders A.Vidya Sagar, P. Ramesh, Rama Krishna, J. Swami and others were present.