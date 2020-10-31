Civil Supplies Minister visits Police Open House

Praises force for selfless service during pandemic

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) on Friday expressed his appreciation for the police department for working selflessly during challenging times, even putting their lives at risk to serve the public.

“Police personnel are discharging their duties round-the-clock without taking weekly offs for the last six months ever since the pandemic broke out. Thousands of police personnel have been affected by the virus,” Mr. Nani said.

The Minister visited the ‘Open House’ arranged by the police in the town on Friday. Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu, who accompanied the Minister, explained the types of weapons displayed, communication systems and other equipment.

Police arranged a dog show, crime investigation scenes, metal detectors, bomb disposal squads with protective gears and explained to the public the different kinds of work that are undertaken by police.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu, while expressing condolences to the bereaved families of the police, said the officers visited the houses of the slain policemen, and enquired about the education of their children, economic and health conditions of the family members.

Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N. Satyanandam, CIs V. Durga Rao and Abdul Nabi and other officers were present.