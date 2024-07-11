Civil Supplies Minister launches sale of rice, red gram at subsidized prices

The Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Nadendla Manohar, inaugurated a State-wide initiative to provide subsidized rice and red gram through 284 dedicated counters, at Rythu Bazaar in APIIC Colony on Thuirsday.

Steamed BPT rice is priced at 49 per kilo, while BPT rice is offered at ₹48 per kilo, alongside red gram at ₹160 per kilo. Each consumer is eligible to purchase up to five kilos of rice and one kilo of red gram.

Addressing the media, Mr. Manohar outlined the government’s plans to expand the Public Distribution System (PDS) to include sugar and millets, aiming to alleviate the impact of rising food prices. He underscored ongoing efforts to stabilize commodity prices in collaboration with stakeholders, ensuring fair prices for consumers and support for farmers.

In a stern message, Mr. Manohar highlighted recent actions against rice smuggling, involving five IPS officers and the seizure of 43,249 metric tons of rice at Kakinada port. He assured stringent measures against those responsible for diverting food meant for the needy.

Additionally, the government has allocated ₹1,000 crore to settle outstanding dues to farmers, with another ₹600 crore set to be disbursed soon

