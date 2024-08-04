ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Supplies Minister inspects housing colonies in Tenali constituency 

Published - August 04, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nadendla Manohar warns that action will be taken against anyone who resorted to corruption in implementing housing schemes over the last five years

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar inspected the weaker sections’ housing colonies at Pedaravuru, Siripuram and Davuluru areas of his constituency, Tenali, in Guntur district, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Manohar said that the government would initiate action against anyone who resorted to corruption in implementing the housing schemes over the last five years. He warned that criminal cases would be booked against contractors who collected money from the beneficiaries but left the work unfinished, adding that they must resume the works within a fortnight.

“Many beneficiaries don’t know the exact location of their plots as the previous government was callous in executing the housing project,” he claimed. 

During the election campaign, the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP Alliance government had promised to increase the financial assistance for the construction of houses, which would be fulfilled soon, Mr. Manohar added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US