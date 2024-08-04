GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Civil Supplies Minister inspects housing colonies in Tenali constituency 

Nadendla Manohar warns that action will be taken against anyone who resorted to corruption in implementing housing schemes over the last five years

Published - August 04, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar inspected the weaker sections’ housing colonies at Pedaravuru, Siripuram and Davuluru areas of his constituency, Tenali, in Guntur district, on Sunday.

Mr. Manohar said that the government would initiate action against anyone who resorted to corruption in implementing the housing schemes over the last five years. He warned that criminal cases would be booked against contractors who collected money from the beneficiaries but left the work unfinished, adding that they must resume the works within a fortnight.

“Many beneficiaries don’t know the exact location of their plots as the previous government was callous in executing the housing project,” he claimed. 

During the election campaign, the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP Alliance government had promised to increase the financial assistance for the construction of houses, which would be fulfilled soon, Mr. Manohar added.

