Civil Supplies Minister assumes office 

Civil Supplies Minister K. Venkata Nageswara Rao assumed office at the Secretariat at Velagapudi, near here, on Thursday.

He signed the file relating to the salaries of the presidents and members of 56 district consumer forums and A.P. State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in the State.

On the occasion, Mr. Nageswara Rao said he was happy to assume office on the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Andhra Pradesh was only State in the country where the Backward Classes (BCs) were being given an opportunity to serve as Ministers. Almost 70% of the Ministers hailed from such communities, he added.

Civil Supplies Managing Director G. Veerapandiyan was present.