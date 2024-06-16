GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Civil Services prelims examination held peacefully in Vijayawada

Published - June 16, 2024 10:04 pm IST

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Candidates exiting an examination centre after writing the USPC Civil Services Preliminary examination, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Candidates exiting an examination centre after writing the USPC Civil Services Preliminary examination, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

VIJAYAWADA

The Civil Services preliminary exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was held peacefully in Vijayawada on Sunday, June 16, said the Collector S. Dilli Rao.

A total of 11,112 candidates appeared for the exam in 25 centres across Vijayawada. The Collector inspected the exam centres at SRR & CVR Girls College and Bishop Azaraiah Junior College and instructed the officials concerned to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

As many as 5,469 (49.22 %) candidates appeared for Paper-I, which was held in the morning from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., while 5431 (48.88 %) candidates wrote Paper-II, which was held from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Mr Rao applauded the role of the supervisors, route officers and others concerned for the smooth conduct of the exams and thanked the officials of Revenue, Police, Education, Medical and Health, Transco and AP State Road Transport Corporation for their support.

