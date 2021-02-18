Civil Services a right platform to serve the needy, says APSCHE Chairman

‘Proper planning and hard work will help aspirants immensely’

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy on Thursday said youngsters with a passion to serve society, especially the down-trodden and the weaker sections, should choose the Civil Services as it provides a perfect platform to serve the lesser privileged sections in society.

Speaking at the 6th annual day celebrations of Takshasila IAS Academy at Kanuru, Prof. Reddy said proper planning and hard work would help the candidates crack the examination.

He said, if an individual had the will and vigour, it was not difficult to succeed in the Civil Services examinations, and went on to explain in detail how to overcome the Preliminary and the Main examinations citing examples of his old students. A firm grip on current affairs and general knowledge was important, he emphasised.

Takshasila academic director N. Nageswara Rao, a former IAS officer, said the students at the institution were being trained on a par with Delhi institutions in every aspect, including personality development.

Reiterating the academy’s commitment for quality coaching, Mr. Rao said all kinds of resources needed to crack the Civil Services were made available. The institution had hired faculty from Delhi and it was equipped with the test series and material, a 24-hour digital library and proficient mentors, among other facilities.

Institution Managing Director B.S.N. Durga Prasad said the academy was planning to introduce incentives for the academically bright students from Economically Backward Sections in the days to come.

Prof. Hemachandra, Dr. Nageswara Rao and Mr. Durga Prasad also answered questions by the aspirants and clarified their doubts.

Later, Prof. Hemachandra Reddy and Dr. Nageswara Rao distributed prizes to the winners of games, sports and various other cultural programmes organised on the occasion.