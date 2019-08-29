Civil defence volunteers complete disaster training

The eighth and ninth batches of civil defence volunteers completed their training at the Police Training College here on Wednesday.

Director General of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services, A.R. Anuradha, said that the State Government will bank upon the civil defence volunteers to help during disasters and other emergencies.

“The State lacks resources to recruit personnel in proportion to the State’s population. The services of these volunteers would be used to supplement efforts of the available 5,000 fire service personnel to deal with floods, fire mishaps, search and rescue of persons from collapsed structures,” Ms. Anuradha said while interacting with the civil defence volunteers.

PTC Principal D. Malyadri said that they are striving to find placement for the volunteers in chemical industries and as security guards.

“We plan to train 360 volunteers this year. As many as 210 volunteers were trained last year,” Mr. Malyadri said, adding that training covers basic firefighting techniques, and medical response during floods and other calamities.