Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu inaugurates two new flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada  

“Connectivity is vital for development of any region and the Ministry of Civil Aviation is taking all steps for the improvement of air connectivity from various cities in Andhra Pradesh to the rest of India as also to the world,” Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Aviation Minister inaugurated two new flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada at Visakhapatnam International Airport, on Sunday (October 27, 2024). He cut a cake and handed over the tickets to the first passengers of the two new services of IndiGo and Air India Express.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rammohan Naidu said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are keen on the development of Andhra Pradesh and as Civil Aviation Minister, I am doing my best for the development of all airports. Visakhapatnam is the biggest city in A.P. and Amaravati is the capital. We plan to make Andhra Pradesh as the most sought after investment destination and connectivity is most important for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that on an average two new flights were being introduced among various destinations every month. New flights were introduced from Vijayawada to Mumbai and Bengaluru and a new flight was introduced from Tirupati to Delhi. A new flight was being introduced from Kadapa to Hyderabad today and another would be operated from Rajahmundry to Delhi from December 1. International connectivity would be increased from A.P.

He also spoke on the importance of increasing international cargo services from Visakhapatnam International Airport and said that measures would be taken in this regard. On the directions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Civil Aviation Ministry has taken it as a challenge and has advanced the time for completion of Bhogapuram International Airport.

The new schedule for completion has been fixed for June 2026. The renovation of Vijayawada Airport would be completed in nine months. New terminals would be constructed for the Rajahmundry and Kadapa Airports and the Tirupati Airport would be renovated so that the design reflects the spirituality of the place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabarimala pilgrims

Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that certain changes have been made in the civil aviation rules to allow Ayyappa devotees, going for darshan to Sabarimala, to board the flights by keeping the ‘Irumudi’ on their heads. This facility would be temporarily available till January 20, 2025.

Replying to queries, he said that the Government of India was serious on the increasing hoax bomb calls, and had taken up the issue with all stakeholders. Two changes were being made by the Civil Aviation Ministry to impose strict penalties on mischief mongers apart imposing a ban on flying by such persons.

Rajya Sabha Member Golla Babu Rao, Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu, officials of AAI, Air India and IndiGo were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.