Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia performs ‘bhumi puja’ for new terminal building at Rajahmundry airport in Andhra Pradesh

December 10, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on December 10 (Sunday) performed ‘bhumi puja’ for the new terminal building at the Rajahmundry airport being constructed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of ₹350 crore.

Minister of Industries, Government of Andhra Pradesh, G. Amarnath, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, and BJP State president D. Purandeswari were present.

“The ₹350-crore facility can accommodate 2,100 passengers during peak hours and will be equipped with 28 checking counters and aerobridges. It will commissioned by December 2025. ”Jyotiraditya ScindiaCivil Aviation Minister

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Scindia said that the new facility would be four times bigger than the existing one. “It can accommodate 2,100 passengers during peak hours, and will be equipped with 28 checking counters and aerobridges,” he said.

“The new terminal building will be commissioned by December 2025. It will also support the landing of Boeing 375 and Airbus 321 aircraft,” he added.

“The Civil Aviation Ministry is committed to developing a cargo terminal within the new terminal building in view of the potential for the export of flowers and aqua products from Rajamahendravaram,” Mr. Scindia said.

Earlier, Mr. Bharat drew the attention of the Union Minister to the need for setting up an air cargo facility to boost the export of flowers from the nurseries at Kadiyam and fish and shrimp from the aqua industries from the Godavari region.

Mr. Scindia said the airport would contribute to the growth of the ancient city located on the banks of the Godavari.

‘Connectivity improves’

On flight services at the airports in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Scindia said, “Compared with 2014, the airports in the State such as Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kadapa and Kurnool got a good number of services and connectivity.”

“A record number of 12 greenfield airports have been built during the nine-and-a-half years of the BJP regime, and a target has been set to increase the total number of airports to 220 from the existing 149 by 2030,” he added.

Mr. Amarnath said that the ₹500-crore Pilot Training School (PTS) at Orvakal had been proposed in Kurnool district, and its construction was likely to begin in 2024. He further said that the works pertaining to the Bhogapuram international airport near Visakhapatnam were in full swing, and they were expected to be completed in 30 months.

Ms. Purandeswari lauded the UDAAN scheme that provided air connectivity for small cities in the country. Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja spoke.

