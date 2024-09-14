ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates flight connecting Vijayawada to New Delhi

Published - September 14, 2024 02:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Another flight connecting Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam will be inaugurated on October 27, says Rammohan Naidu

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu poses for a picture at the new approach road to the Vijayawada after the inauguration ceremony at Gannavaram, later he inaugurates the Vijayawada-Delhi Indigo flight on Saturday (September 14, 2024). | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu inaugurated an Indigo flight between Vijayawada and New Delhi from Vijayawada International Airport on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another flight between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will be launched on October 27,” the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Rammohan Naidu, along with Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Mysore Parliament Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Machilipatnam MP Bala Showry, Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkat Rao and other officers inaugurated the approach road from the National Highway to the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, the Civil Aviation Minister said the Centre is making efforts to operate flights to Dubai and Singapore from Vijayawada. “Government of India will sign agreements with other countries in this regard,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“About one lakh passengers were travelling from Vijayawada International Airport a year. We want to enhance connectivity from Vijayawada Airport and increase air traffic. Efforts are being made to develop all airports in the State and promote tourism,” Mr. Rammohan Naidu said.

The Minister also reviewed the construction of a new terminal at the airport with Airport Director M. Lakshmikantha Reddy and the officers of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Mr. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that a flight between Mysore and Vijayawada will be operated soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US