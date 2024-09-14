Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates flight connecting Vijayawada to New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu inaugurated an Indigo flight between Vijayawada and New Delhi from Vijayawada International Airport on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

“Another flight between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will be launched on October 27,” the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Rammohan Naidu, along with Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Mysore Parliament Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Machilipatnam MP Bala Showry, Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkat Rao and other officers inaugurated the approach road from the National Highway to the airport.

Speaking on the occasion, the Civil Aviation Minister said the Centre is making efforts to operate flights to Dubai and Singapore from Vijayawada. “Government of India will sign agreements with other countries in this regard,” he said.

“About one lakh passengers were travelling from Vijayawada International Airport a year. We want to enhance connectivity from Vijayawada Airport and increase air traffic. Efforts are being made to develop all airports in the State and promote tourism,” Mr. Rammohan Naidu said.

The Minister also reviewed the construction of a new terminal at the airport with Airport Director M. Lakshmikantha Reddy and the officers of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Mr. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that a flight between Mysore and Vijayawada will be operated soon.