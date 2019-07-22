Civic schools told to ditch‘foundation courses’

Municipal schools in the State have been asked to ditch the ‘foundation courses’ introduced by former Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana and instead, follow the guidelines of the School Education Department and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Mr. Narayana, who brought in the Advanced Foundation Course (AFC) and the Career Foundation Course (CFC), had claimed that by following this pattern of education, Andhra Pradesh would be in the top position in the country in the next three years.

The pattern of AFC, meant for students of classes VI to X who were imparted coaching in mathematics, physics, chemistry, botany, zoology and English, and the CFC to help students crack the all-India competitive exams, was designed exactly on the lines of the one followed by the Narayana group of educational institutions.

Special centres

The authorities opened 17 special centres in all 13 districts of the State to identify and train bright students for top ranks and scores and deployed staff from the Narayana institutions to support the programme. Mr. Narayana claimed that a majority of students in municipal schools were from the poorest of the poor sections and the courses would help the children not only dream big in life but also to work hard and achieve them.

These centres did bring a few ranks but drew severe criticism from educationists who expressed serious concern over the negative impact of segregating children on the basis of marks.

The government has also asked the authorities concerned to remove staff from the Narayana institutions deployed in a few municipal schools in the past and appoint qualified candidates from the Education Department.

To strengthen the education system in municipal schools, the civic commissioners are expected to visit at least one school daily and spend a couple of hours, interacting with teachers and students and studying the conditions there. They have also been asked to prepare reports on basic amenities in their respective schools and submit the same to the Director of Municipal Administration by July 25.

They also have been asked to mobilise funds to take up school works through Corporate Social Responsibility wing of big companies, send proposals to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for additional classrooms and construction of toilets, spend funds allocated under 14th Finance Commission or general funds for carrying out repairs to school buildings and secure money from the Swachch Andhra Corporation for maintenance and repairs to toilets.