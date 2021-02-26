Civic polls: Lokesh releases TDP manifesto

The YSRCP has no moral right to seek votes in the municipal elections as its government has neglected basic infrastructure such as roads, drains, and drinking water in the towns and cities, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has said.
Releasing the party manifesto for the elections to the Urban Local Bodies here on Friday, Mr. Lokesh said the TDP was committed to reopening the Anna Canteens that were aimed at providing food for the poor for just ₹5 in all towns and cities.
He also said that the TDP would slash taxes by 50% in order to provide relief to the people from rising prices of essential commodities. The party also promised to provide clean drinking water.
Promises
The other promises listed in the manifesto were job melas for unemployed youth, beautification and pothole-free roads, permanent auto-rickshaw stands with toilets and drinking water facilities, MEPMA meeting halls, TIDCO houses, hike in salary for sanitation staff, and free water connections.
Appealing to the people to realise the damage done to the State by the YSRCP since it came to power, Mr. Lokesh said the people had voted for the YSRCP as its president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had urged them to give him “one chance” during the elections in 2019.
