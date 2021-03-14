Civic polls: counting at Loyola College today

Counting of votes polled in the municipal elections held recently will be conducted in three rounds on the Andhra Loyola College (ALC) premises in the city on Sunday.

The process will begin at 6 a.m. when officials will shift the ballot boxes from Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium premises to the college amid tight security.

Initially, postal ballots will be counted, and regular ballots of polling booths in 23 municipal wards including 1,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,23,25,27,29,31,33,37, 41,43,45,47,49,51,53 and 57 will be counted.

In the second round, ballots of 23 wards namely 2,4,6,8,10,17,19,21,24,26, 28,30,35,38,39,42,44,46, 49,55, 58m 61 and 63 will be counted. The ballots of remaining 18 wards will be counted in the third round.

Contestants and their agents will be allowed at designated areas near the counting hall. No mobile phones and electronic devices will be allowed on the premises.

Simultaneously, counting for six Urban Local Bodies including Machilipatnam, Pedana, Nuzvid, Vuyyuru, Nandigama and Tiruvuru will be conducted in the district.