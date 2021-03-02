Civic polls: 83 nominations withdrawn

VIJAYAWADA

02 March 2021 23:48 IST

As many as 83 candidates vying for the post of corporator withdrew their nominations to the elections for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

As per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission, nominations can be withdrawn on Tuesday and Wednesday before 3 p.m.

A total of 801 nominations were submitted in March 2020 and 767 of them were declared valid by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and election officials.

Of the total nominations withdrawn, 26 belong to the YSRCP, 17 belong to the Telugu Desam Party, 11 belong to CPI(M), nine belong to Jana Sena Party, seven belong to BJP and three belong to CPI candidates. Also, 10 nominations were from independent candidates. Most of the nominations belonging to parties were dummy nominations by kin of candidates selected by the parties.