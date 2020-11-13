Civic chief reviews engineering works

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 November 2020 00:31 IST

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana called for monitoring of Nadu-Nedu works across the board — right from Superintendent Engineers to ward secretaries — instead of leaving it to the parent committee.

“Quality of materials being purchased, flooring, water supply, electricity supply should be checked thoroughly,” she said.

The Commissioner held a review meeting with Engineering and Ward Amenities secretaries at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Thursday.

Speaking during the programme, Ms. Srijana asked officials to prepare and submit estimates to develop 214 water storage places which were identified in the urban limits. She said that steps will be taken to develop them after talks with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs or through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

She also asked officials to provide water tap connections as part of the AMRUT scheme to households and apartments based on the survey. She also added that the civic body should conduct awareness campaigns over health issues which will be raised with the usage of water from wells and other water bodies.

Ms. Srijana also said that a number of complaints are being received over non-functioning of street lights in many areas. She said that ward secretaries should take stock of the situation in their wards every day after 7.30 p.m. and report to the Commissioner about the percentage of street lights that are functional.

Appealing to ward secretaries to put in their best efforts, the civic chief said that based on the performance and other parameters, transfers or promotions will be given.

Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao, Superintendent Engineers Vinay Kumar, Venugopal and Samson Raju were present.