Civic body restricts construction of tombs

The lack of space in burial grounds in the city has forced the municipal council to take a decision that may not go well with some communities.

The council passed the resolution as the tombs had apparently been occupying huge space.

Corporator U. Bahadur of the ruling party proposed to stop such constructions by people of any religion hereafter.

Opposing the move, YSRCP floor leader B. Punyaseela said building of tombs was the age-old tradition followed by the Christian community and the government had no right to impose such restrictions.

“This would hurt the sentiments of minorities too,” she said.

Supporting the proposal, Mayor Koneru Sridhar explained the reason behind taking such a harsh decision.

“There is no space in the burial grounds to bury the dead. In some areas, Christian families are burying their dead family members in Hindu burial grounds. Finding a place for the burial of the dead has become much bigger trouble than the death itself for the families,” he said.

“If this continues there would be no space for burial in the city. Along with former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu, I discussed the issue with 136 pastors and priests of the Christian community before giving a nod to the proposal,” he said. The Mayor said a plaque could be placed at the place of burial. The Opposition party corporators later gave in to the proposal.

Mr. Bahadur said the proposal was made only after personally visiting the Christian burial ground near Mangalagiri where no tombs were built.

“After burying the body, they place a plaque in memory of the dead on the wall raised specifically for this purpose,” he said.

People were constructing huge tombs in the Krishna riverbed, he said.

However, the council is unclear about the alternative arrangements to be made at the burial grounds.