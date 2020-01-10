‘Civic body going all out to keep city clean’

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is taking several initiatives to keep the city clean and fulfill all parameters under the Swachh Survekshan 2020 rankings.

VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that the civic body has implemented several programmes, from awareness campaigns to Swachh City drives, to boost public participation.

Being certified as an ODF++ urban local body, the civic body had established public toilets, toilets for women with sanitary napkins and incinerators and feedback devices, Mr. Venkatesh said.

The Commissioner said that the city had made a lot of progress in solid waste management, starting from collection to disposal and conversion of waste into fuel for cement factories. The civic body imposed a ban on plastic and encouraged alternative products for single-use plastic in the market, he said.

The civic body had also put up ‘Swachhata Hero Photo boards’ across the city as part of the campaign for achieving a high score.

Also, the Naadu-Nedu campaign had been initiated to encourage people from colonies, colleges, NGOs and other organisations to take up cleanliness drives, Mr. Venkatesh said.