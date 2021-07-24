Andhra Pradesh

Civic body gives in-principle nod for 78 layouts under LRS

Vizianagaram municipal officials displaying notice relating to Land Regularisation Scheme in the office on Saturday.  

The Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation(VMC) sought suggestions and objections within 15 days over the 78 layouts which were tentatively approved under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

Addressing the media here, VMC Assistant City Planner K. Venkateswara Rao said that 548 applications were received under the LRS but only 78 were given in-principle approval in accordance with the guidelines of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). He said that the government was keen to ensure planned development in and around Vizianagaram city and unauthorised layouts would not be allowed at any cost.


