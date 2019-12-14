Civic body elections by February, says Botcha

Election for all corporations and municipalities in the State will be held by February, according to Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanaryana.

In a chat with the media here on Satudray, Mr. Satyanarayana said that efforts were on to conduct elections for all civic bodies.

He also clarified on the Amravati capital issue, which was raised by the TDP council members in the Legislative Council on Friday. “I have only said that as of today, no decision has been taken on shifting the capital from Amravati. The G.N. Rao committee is reviewing the issue and we will take a call only after the report is tabled and discussed in the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

The Minister also said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to complete the pending works of all buildings in the Capital region where 55% work was already completed.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the State government was committed to the welfare of the farmers in the Capital region and justice would be done to them.

Speaking about the newly passed Disha Act, he said that it was a revolutionary decision taken by the YSRCP government.

Rail project

On the proposed metro rail project in Visakhapatnam, he said that it would be taken up in two phases.

On the proposed re-tendering of the Bhogapuram airport, he said, “No decision has been taken and it is still under discussion.’