City youth duped of ₹7 lakh on job promise

The III Town police on Thursday arrested a man on charge of duping a youth of ₹7 lakh on the pretext of proving a job in a private company.
The accused has been identified as S. Srinivasa (42), a resident of Prakashrao peta.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) S. Ranga Reddy, the accused allegedly promised K. Venkata Vara Prasad a job of Assistant General Manager in a company at Rajamahendravaram. “The accused asked Vara Prasad to pay ₹7 lakh, promising that the appointment letter would be issued in two days. Vara Prasad paid the money,” the DCP said.
Vara Prasad realised that he had been been as the appointment letter never came. He lodged a police complaint.
More cases
Investigation has revealed that Srinivas had allegedly duped more 20 people of nearly ₹50 lakh in similar fashion.
