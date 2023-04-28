ADVERTISEMENT

City veterinarian selected for State-level award

April 28, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Kamani Srinivasa Rao | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Assistant Director (Animal Husbandry), NTR Veterinary Super Specialty Hospital, Vijayawada, Dr. Kamani Srinivasa Rao, has been selected for the State-level “Outstanding Veterinarian in Surgery Award”.

The award will be presented to him by Dr. S.S.K. Foundation at a function to be held at Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram during the World Veterinary Day celebrations-2023 by the Andhra Pradesh Veterinary Association on April 29. (Saturday).

Born into a farming family in 1967 at Dharanikota village of Amaravati mandal in Guntur district, Dr. Srinivasa Rao did his M.V.Sc Specialisation Surgery and Radiology from Gannavaram Veterinary College. Protecting the health of animals over the years, he has conducted 1,620 major surgeries.

