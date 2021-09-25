City to host World Tourism Day State-level function on Sept. 27

Celebrations will reflect the culture of North Andhra, says Muttamsetti

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that the State-level World Tourism Day celebrations will be held at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on September 27.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Friday, the Minister said that representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and hoteliers would be invited to participate in the celebrations. The best service providers would be given awards on that day.

New restaurant

A new restaurant has been opened at the popular tourist spot of ‘Erramatti Dibbalu’ (red sand dunes), near Bheemunipatnam. The government would encourage construction of 5-Star hotels at 11 places in the State, he said.

The World Tourism Day celebrations would reflect the culture of North Andhra. A meeting would also be held with all stakeholders. Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, Rajat Bhargava, and the Chief Secretary would participate in the meeting, he said.

The Minister said that the tourism sector would be divided into four circles and measures would be taken for promotion of tourism, taking the airports as the base. The entry into tourist places in Visakapatnam would be free on September 27. The World Tourism Day would be celebrated in all the districts, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Competitions in essay writing, elocution and painting would be conducted at all the schools in Visakhapatnam district in coordination with the District Educational Officer. Tourist destinations, hotels and APTDC properties would be specially illuminated on the occasion. Andhra cuisine would be offered at all the hotels at discounted rates.

VMRDA Chairperson Vijayanirmala, NREDCAP Chairman K.K. Raju, AP Chamber of Commerce president Pydah Krishna Prasad, Hoteliers Association secretary Pavan Karteek, AP Tour Operators Association president Vijaymohan and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar were present.

A poster was released on the occasion.