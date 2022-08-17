City to get 17 more statues

Cost will be borne by those installing them

Cost will be borne by those installing them

The city which is dotted with several statues of local to international level personalities is going to get 17 more statues at various road junctions.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Council has approved several proposals by the corporators and Special Committee for Sports and Traffic to install the statues.

The cost of installation of the majority of these statues will be borne by the the ones who sought permission for installation of the statues.

Of the 17 statues approved, eight are of former Minister Devineni Rajasekhar aka Nehru at eight different locations in the east constituency. Others are of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram and Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga.

The council also approved proposals to name over 20 streets and parks after political leaders, local residents and others who contributed to development of public spaces, by the corporators.

The council has also ratified the VMC's decision to hand over 104 municipals schools to the Education Department. Of the 104 schools, 102 have own buildings and two are run in rented properties.

Heated arguments

Meanwhile, the VMC council meeting has once again witnessed heated arguments between the ruling and opposition parties over alleged corruption in TIDCO housing scheme.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu requested the council chairman to order a thorough inquiry into the corruption allegations against TDP in the housing scheme. He alleged that the TDP government had collected huge amounts from the public but did not hand over the houses.

Responding to Mr. Vishnu, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar said that the issue would be considered and necessary action taken. Mr. Vishnu had also demanded an inquiry in the previous council meeting.

The corporators of opposition parties also raised issues of mosquito menace, clearance of dues of municipal workers, resumption of stormwater drain works, lifting of user charges on garbage collection and others. Telugu Desam Party corporators also staged protests outside the council hall raising various issues.