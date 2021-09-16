City oncologist honoured in Chennai

D. Raghunadha Rao, a noted medical oncologist and former Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, received a citation and a cheque for ₹3 lakh from the Dr. MGR Medical University & Cancer Institute (WIA), Chennai, for his contribution towards the management and prevention of cancer.

Delivering a speech in memory of the late Dr. S. Krishnamurthy, founder of the Cancer Institute, Adayar, Dr. Raghunadha Rao spoke about the value systems in cancer care, education, research, public policy and the crucial role played by individuals who struggle against all odds to nurture and shape ethical yet excellent institutions like the Cancer Institute at Adayar.

Dr. Sudha Sheshayyan, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai, Prof. Hemantharaj, Executive Vice-Chair of Cancer Institute, Adayar, Prof. Selvalaxmi, Director of Cancer Institute, Adayar, Dr. Ashwathanarayanan, Registrar of Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai were present on the dais.

Staff and students of Cancer Institute, Adayar, members of the governing council of the university, members of the Senate, research scholars and faculty of the university participated. The Chair of the Selection Committee, Dr. Pala Rajesh, who is the Vice-President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (the oldest college of surgeons in the world), participated online, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.