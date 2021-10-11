City of Destiny being converted into mortgage city, alleges Jana Sena

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 October 2021 18:47 IST

‘13 assets and 127 acres of land in Vizag was mortgaged to SBI CAP Trust’

The Jana Sena Party(JSP) activists staged a dharna under the leadership of Political Affairs Committee(PAC) member Kona Tata Rao against the mortgage of government land and public assets by the YSR Congress Party government at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC Office, here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Tata Rao alleged that in the name of making Visakhapatnam city as Executive Capital’ of the State and one of the best cities in the country, the State government was cheating the people by mortgaging public assets and playing with the future of citizens. He said that the State government has not established a single revenue-generating project in the last two-and-a-half years and wondered how it could repay the loans taken from the banks.

He alleged that 13 assets and 127 acres of land in the city was mortgaged to SBI CAP Trust and ₹1,600 crore was taken as taken as loan. The government was in the process of mortgaging another 11 assets and 136 acres of land, he added. He said the JSP was with the people in their opposition to the mortgage of public assets.

JSP general secretary T. Sivasankar said that the State was already converted into ‘debt-ridden A.P.’ and the ‘City of Destiny’ was being converted into ‘Mortgage city’ and it would be opposed tooth and nail.

Party general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana, leaders Sundarapu Vijaykumar, P. Usha Kiran, Dr. Raghu, P.V.S.N. Raju, Siva Prasad, Prasad Reddy, corporators Murthy Yadav, Dalli Govinda Reddy and Beesetty Vasantha Lakshmi were among those who participated.