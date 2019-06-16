City lad selected for cricket coaching in UK

A budding cricketer from the city, named S.V. Rahul, has been picked up by the Andhra Cricket Association to undergo a month-long special training camp to improve technique at Haileybury in the United Kingdom.

The 13-year-old southpaw, who also bowls left-arm spin, has been a consistent performer in the district circuit and is a resident of Gajuwaka.

Solid record

He is the State Captain for the Under-14 boys and District Captain for U-12 and U-14 (E. Godavari district). Rahul has scored two double centuries and three centuries and has won the man of the series. He also won the MSK Prasad Promising Youngster Award by Andhra Cricketers Reunion. He has also scored a number of centuries for his league club Vizag Star Lights, in the Fifth Division, in the last season.