City hospital performs free heart surgeries for 20 children

January 26, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A team of six doctors from two U.K. hospitals performs the procedures

Tharun Boda

Heart and Brain Institute of Andhra Hospitals in association with Healing Little Hearts, U.K., gave a new lease of life to 20 children suffering from heart ailments in the 25th Paediatric Cardiac Surgical Camp organised between January 23 and 28 in the city.

According to a release, a team of six doctors and nurses from Freeman Hospitals, New Castle, U.K. and Leeds Hospital, U.K. performed the surgeries.

Andhra Hospitals Chief of Children’s Services Dr. P.V. Rama Rao said that the success rate of the heart surgeries performed in the free camps was nearly 100%. He said that the free cardiac surgery camps were being organised for the past seven years and so far over 3,000 lives of children were saved through surgeries and interventions.

He said Dr. YSR Aarogyasri, Mahesh Babu Foundation, Vasudha Foundation and Andhra Mother & Child Foundation extended support to the camps.

Senior Cardiologist Dr. J. Sreemannarayana and others were present.

