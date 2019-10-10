City comes alive for Dasami

Goddess Durga was worshipped in her various ‘avatars’ during the Sarannavaratri which concluded with the immersion of the idols on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cultural and philanthropic activities marked the celebrations.

East Coast Railway Waltair Kalibari celebrated the 59th Sarbojanin Durga Puja from October 3 to October 8.

Orchestra troupes from Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam performed on October 5, 6 and 7. Children from ‘Hidden Sprouts’ performed a dance programme and the Kalibari organisers donated ₹15,000 for their books.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 people had lunch every day on the three days from October 5 to 7.

ECoR DRM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava’s wife Shalini inaugurated the celebration.

General secretary K. Chowdhury, committee members Jaydeb Chakravarthy, Bapi Saha and cultural secretary Prantik Mukherjee and other members took part in the festival.

Sindur Khela

The Bengali community in the city organised a five-day puja at the AMCOSA Auditorium worshiping Goddess Durga and her children. ‘Prasad’ was distributed for three days. Cultural programmes like dance dramas were organised with the participants also celebrating the Sindur Khela ritual.

At Sri Satya Sai Seva Sadan at MVP Colony, the goddess was worshipped as ‘Mahishasuramardini’ on the concluding day on Tuesday. City Seva Samiti convener R.S.N. Naidu, his wife Balatripurasundari and hundreds of devotees performed ‘Kumkuma’ and ‘Sami’ puja. The pujas concluded with ‘Durgahomam’ and ‘Purnahuti.’