City-based AVERA launches ‘fastest’ electric scooter Vincero

It can hit up to 120 kmph and has a range of 236 km, claim makers

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
August 15, 2022 23:47 IST

Vincero, a new model of electric vehicle, launched on the occasion of Independence Day in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

City-based electric vehicle manufacturer AVERA has launched two new models 'Vincero' and 'Retrosa Litee' on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day here on Monday.

Vincero could hit up to 120 kmph and had a range of 236 km, the makers claimed.

The models were launched at the company's manufacturing unit in Chandana Economic Industrial Development Area (CEIDA), Nunna.

“Vincero has been embedded with the world’s best design elements not limiting to facial technology as one of the key elements,” company founder and CEO Venkata Ramana said.

“AVERA is the only manufacturer with a second electric scooter integrated with a smart lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) battery having advanced safety features to avoid fire accidents. Retrosa Litee is a more economical model for the Indian market in the premium electric segment,” Mr. Ramana said.

Company co-founder Ms. Chandini Chandana was present during the launch.

