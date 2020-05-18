City airport set to receive foreign returnees

VIJAYAWADA

18 May 2020 22:21 IST

Beginning tomorrow, 4 flights arriving in a week

The Vijayawada airport has made all arrangements to receive foreign returnees headed to their native places in the State starting May 20.

According to the airport Director G. Madhusudhana Rao, the city airport in Gannavaram was scheduled to receive four flights on three days – two flights on May 20 and one each on May 23 and May 27.

On May 20, the first flight via Mumbai would land at the airport by 6.45 am and around 10 pm the second flight from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

On May 23 another flight from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and on May 27 a connecting international flight from New Delhi would bring in natives of various districts in and around Krishna district.

Arrangements

Explaining the process of receiving the passengers, Mr. Madhusudhana Rao said that passengers would be provided masks and sanitisers at the apron area immediately after they alight the flight and they would have to undergo thermal screening after filling self-declaration forms.

Asymptomatic passengers would be sent to the reception counters established by the district administration where they would be provided with a mobile SIM card followed by the installation of Aargoya Setu application, he said.

Quarantine

The passengers would have to select one of the paid quarantine and institutional quarantine after which they could board a bus meant for their respective district. They would be quarantined in their respective districts.

Symptomatic passengers would be isolated and counselled by the Health Department officials at the airport. They would be taken to COVID Care Centre (local quarantine centre) in the district after completion of immigration and customs formalities.

The airport is equipped with automatic sanitiser dispensers, markings on the floor to ensure social distancing and other measures.