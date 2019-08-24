City airport is open 24x7, but airlines don’t get to choose slots

The Indian Navy is reportedly once again imposing curbs on the movement of commercial flights at the Visakhapatnam International Airport citing a lack of available slots.

A few airline operators had expressed their desire to withdraw operations at the airport last year after the Navy asked them to reschedule their flights to avoid a clash of schedules with military slots.

The issue had snowballed into a major controversy last year, following which the Navy proposed ‘dedicated’ slots for military and commercial flights at the airport. Though the proposal of ‘dedicated’ slots was not implemented, the slots for commercial flights were substantially increased.

Things seemed to be fine until AllianceAir, a subsidiary of Air India, withdrew its ATR flight being operated between Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Tirupati a few months ago. AllianceAir had announced its decision to shift its Vizag-based ATR72 to Hyderabad and operate in a new sector after being denied its requested slot at Vizag Airport by the Navy. The airline wanted to operate the aircraft on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Vizag route and back on a daily basis.

Air travellers’ associations blamed the Navy for stifling the growth of the local aviation sector at a time when there was high demand for additional flights from the city.

The associations brought the issue to the notice of Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, who agreed to take up the issue with the authorities concerned.

Navy officials reportedly agreed to allocate the slot vacated ‘temporarily’ by AirAsia, as its aircraft was sent for maintenance, for the operations of the Alliance Air ATR72 flight, at the suggestion of the A.P. Air Travellers’ Association.

Conflicting views

“Visakhapatnam airport, which has seen the operation of commercial flights from the 1960s, came under the control of the Navy during the mid-1980s. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has its own watchtower atop its office, near the Old Terminal Building. After the Navy took control of the airport, a new watchtower was erected, and the Air Traffic Control came under the purview of the Navy,” according to sources, who have been witnessing the growth of Vizag Airport for nearly four decades.

Navy officials responded to the charges. “The Navy has not imposed any restrictions on civil flights. Vizag Airport is open 24x7 and civil and military aircraft operate concurrently. However, to ensure uniform load distribution during peak hours, we seek adjustment of timings based on operational requirements,” a spokesman of the Navy told The Hindu.