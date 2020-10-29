CITU urges working class to oppose ‘anti-people’ policies of Centre

‘A nationwide strike will be organised on November 26’

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State president Ch. Narasinga Rao has urged the working class to oppose the ‘anti-labour, anti-farmer and anti-people policies’ of the Centre.

At an extensive meeting of the CITU workers here on Wednesday, he said that COVID-19 was spreading fast in the country and it has reached the second position in the world. He alleged that the Centre instead of going to the rescue of workers in the pandemic situation was taxing them further by amending labour laws to promote corporate companies.

Mr. Narasinga Rao said that 44 labour laws were made into four labour codes to the detriment of workers and to benefit the managements. He alleged that privatisation was being done rapidly and hire and fire policies encouraged. A nationwide strike would be organised on November 26 against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Union government. It would be preceded by an online public meeting on November 7.

CITU leader R.K.S.V. Kumar presided over the meeting.

CITU general secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, treasurer S. Jyothiswara Rao and leaders P. Mani, Jagan and Subba Rao were among those who participated,