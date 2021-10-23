CITU urges Police Commissioner to take action against Chittivalasa Jute Mills management

‘It is trying to transfer the properties of the mill against the court order’

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) sent a representation to the Commissioner of Police requesting him to take action against the management of the Chittivalasa Jute Mills for trying to transfer the properties of the mill against the court order, here on Saturday.

The CITU said that a case was registered and filed in 2013 against the management, when it tried to transfer the company property while the company was under lockout.

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said that during the lockout period, which was declared as illegal by the A.P. High Court, the jute mill had not paid wages to its workers that amount to around ₹233 crore, till May 7, 2018.

In 2013, the company had tried to sell the property to another private company and based on a complaint filed by the workers, the police had booked a case against the management on charge of duping the workers.

Mr. Narasinga Rao pointed out that the management of mill is now demolishing all quarters of the company and again trying to sell the land that measures close to about 70 acres to some real estate companies.

Meanwhile, the CITU has gone to the High Court against the transfer of property and has obtained stay orders. Mr. Narasinga Rao alleged that the management is still going ahead with the sale.